No. 15 Lady Vols pull away from S. Illinois late, win 59-49

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 14 points, Alexus Dye had a double-double and No. 15 Tennessee turned a 9-0 fourth-quarter run into a 17-2 game-closing surge to beat Southern Illinois 59-49 in the season opener for both teams. Walker had seven points and Tamari Key and Sara Puckett both had the only five points they scored in the critical run after the Salukis had the Lady Vols on the ropes. Southern Illinoiswas up 47-42 after a deep 3-pointer by Makenzie Silvey and a fastbreak layup by Quierra Love with 5:24 to play. Love led Southern Illinois with 13 points.