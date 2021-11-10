Ravens can keep control of AFC North with win over Miami

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The previous time Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson came back to play in his native South Florida, he put on an absolute show. Miami can only hope this trip goes differently. It’s a big weekend for Jackson, who gets his number retired at Louisville on Saturday. But first, he’ll lead the Ravens against the Dolphins on Thursday night. Jackson grew up in a poor neighborhood about a half-hour north of Hard Rock Stadium. Like many others who found their way from the Miami area to the NFL, he said coming home to play the Dolphins is of enormous personal significance.