Revised injured reserve rules keeping NFL teams competitive

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The day after making final roster cuts, the Tennessee Titans put three players on injured reserve. They haven’t stopped. Derrick Henry is just the biggest name in a revolving door with the Titans making 19 moves putting players on injured reserve and play a NFL-high 80 different players. That’s 11 more than the next closest teams, Indianapolis and Carolina tied with 69 apiece. Tennessee currently is atop the AFC with a 7-2 record halfway through the season. General manager Jon Robinson doesn’t even want to imagine how he would have managed his roster without the NFL’s current injured reserve and expanded practice squad rules.