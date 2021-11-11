Cornhuskers to be without LB JoJo Domann for rest of season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann says his career with the Cornhuskers is over after surgery on his left hand. The sixth-year senior made the announcement on his podcast. He said he injured a finger early in the Oct. 30 game against Purdue. He played one of his best games of the season last week against Ohio State. He made nine tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up two others. Domann played in 51 games and finished his career with 209 tackles. His 133 solo tackles rank 11th on the school’s all-time chart.