Cowboys DE Gregory sidelined as latest with calf strain

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice, making him the third Cowboys player to miss time with the injury. Coach Mike McCarthy says no decision had been made on Gregory being placed on injured reserve. That move would sideline him at least three weeks. Quarterback Dak Prescott missed a game with a strained calf. Receiver Michael Gallup is set to return after missing seven games with the same injury.