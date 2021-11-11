Cowboys’ Quinn focused on fixing things, not Falcons reunion

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says he’s focused on fixing things with his team rather than a reunion with the Atlanta Falcons. The Cowboys are coming off a puzzling 30-16 loss to Denver that ended a six-game winning streak. The Falcons are surging with three wins in four games to get their record to .500 going into Sunday’s meeting. Quinn was Atlanta’s coach until an 0-5 start last year. The Falcons went to the Super Bowl under him during the 2016 season.