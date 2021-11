LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points as Liberty romped past Regent 85-24. McGhee made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Joseph Venzant and Keegan McDowell each had 13 points for Liberty (1-0). Blake Preston added 10 points. Andrew Aiken, Randolph Holland and Stanley Adjei scored four points apiece to lead the Royals.