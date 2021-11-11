No. 13 Wake Forest hosts No. 21 NC State in key ACC matchup

By The Associated Press

No. 13 Wake Forest hosts No. 21 North Carolina State on Saturday in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Demon Deacons are 5-0 in the league and lead the Atlantic Division, while the Wolfpack has just one league loss. Wake Forest is coming off a nonconference loss to ACC member North Carolina after an 8-0 start. N.C. State is coming off a win at Florida State. The Demon Deacons have won eight of nine meetings at home. The matchup includes two of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and N.C. State’s Devin Leary.