By The Associated Press

No. 15 UTSA takes its undefeated record into a home matchup against Southern Miss. The Roadrunners have won nine straight games, tied with Cincinnati for the longest active streak in the FBS. UTSA has also won a school-record seven straight conference games. Southern Miss is winding down its worst season since 2013. The Roadrunners are favored by 33 1/2 points, the largest spread in program history.