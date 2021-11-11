No. 22 Coastal Carolina, Georgia St sorting out QB issues

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

No. 22 Coastal Carolina and Georgia State are both handling quarterback concerns late in the season. For the Chanticleers, it’s an injury to starter Grayson McCall that has him out indefinitely. For the Panthers, it’s getting starter Darren Grainger to look downfield more. When the teams meet Saturday at Coastal’s Surf Turf the Chants will start backup Bryce Carpenter for a second straight game. Carpenter led the team to a 28-8 win at Georgia Southern last week.