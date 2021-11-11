No. 22 Coastal Carolina keeps rolling with QB Carpenter

By The Associated Press

No. 22 Coastal Carolina looks to keep rolling with quarterback Bryce Carpenter in for injured Grayson McCall. Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell said McCall could miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury. Carpenter got the start last week and led Coastal Carolina to a 28-8 victory at Georgia Southern. Georgia State is facing its second straight ranked opponent and fourth this season. The Panthers had previously lost to No. 22 North Carolina, No. 23 Auburn and No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette this season.