Premier League clubs oppose FIFA bid for biennial World Cups

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs have united in their opposition to plans for biennial World Cups when they discussed the FIFA overhaul of the international calendar. At a Premier League meeting, the 20 teams also all opposed a FIFA proposal to reduce the five windows for international men’s matches to just two in a year. UEFA has already expressed its concerns about the changes to world football being championed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager who is now chief of global football development at FIFA.