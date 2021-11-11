Rozner shoots 65, 2 shots off lead in title defense in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Antoine Rozner got off to a strong start to his title defense at the Dubai Championship by shooting 7-under 65 to trail first-round leader JB Hansen by two strokes. The French golfer claimed his first European Tour title in this tournament last year in finishing on 25 under par. A similar winning total might be necessary after a low-scoring first round when 85 players in the 114-man field broke par. Hansen shot a bogey-free 63 featuring five birdies in six holes from No. 4 and a birdie-birdie finish. Rozner was tied for second place with Dean Burmester and the English pair of Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring.