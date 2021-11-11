Smith’s basket sends San Jose St. past Cal St. Fullerton

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Trey Smith’s fadeaway jumper from 13 feet at the buzzer gave San Jose State a 78-76 season-opening win against Cal State Fullerton. Smith caught Trey Anderson’s baseline miss that ricocheted hard off the rim, turned and made the basket. The Titans used an 18-6 run in a 5 1/2-minute span late to tie it at 76. Shon Robinson scored 14 points for the Spartans, Smith 12 and Caleb Simmons 11. Latrell scored 17 points off the bench for the Titans.