Gerrard hired as Villa manager for 1st EPL coaching role

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has been hired as Aston Villa manager. Gerrard was one of Liverpool’s greatest players and coached in the team’s academy before taking over Rangers in 2018. He ended the dominance of Glasgow rival Celtic by leading Rangers to the Scottish league title last season in an undefeated campaign. Gerrard replaces Dean Smith. Smith as fired on Sunday with Villa having lost five straight games in the Premier League to drop to 16th place. Villa finished in 11th place in the Premier League last season but has been inconsistent since selling captain and star player Jack Grealish for 100 million pounds in the offseason.