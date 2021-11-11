White shines in Jets QB spotlight as Wilson heals, supports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White isn’t sure when this wild ride will end. And maybe it won’t anytime soon. The New York Jets quarterback is making his third straight start Sunday against Buffalo. He’s filling in again while the injured Zach Wilson heals from a sprained knee ligament. White has been a popular topic of conversation since his first NFL start. It has also caused some to wonder if this will become a full-blown quarterback controversy. White and Wilson insist that’s for others to debate. The two are supporting each other as close friends as the Jets try to win games.