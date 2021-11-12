Browns star Chubb out against Pats, remains on COVID list

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game at New England after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb following Friday’s practice. Chubb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with punt returner/running back Demetric Felton as the Browns dealt with a minor virus outbreak this week with five positive tests. Felton will also miss Sunday. Chubb is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing this season despite missing two games with a calf injury. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard run, at Cincinnati last week.