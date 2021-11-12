Cozens scores 2, Sabres snap skid with 3-2 win over Oilers

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, in a span of 5:14, and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a 0-4-1 skid with a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Anders Bjork also scored during a second period in which Buffalo overcame a 2-1 deficit after Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored two power-play goals. Dustin Tokarski stopped 33 shots for his second win in seven starts. The Pacific Division-leading Oilers dropped to 10-3 in failing to win 11 of their first 13 games of a season for the first time in team history. Draisaitl improved his NHL-leading total to 14 goals, and Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his season-opening points streak to 13 games.