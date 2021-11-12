In memo, NBA tells players, coaches to act on booster shots

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The NBA has raised the level of urgency regarding getting booster shots against the coronavirus. The league told players and coaches in a memo Friday that it is no longer advisable to wait before receiving the additional dose. The booster shots should be received “as soon as possible.” A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press. Positivity rates are rising in many areas of the country. The league and the players’ union felt the additional urgency is now warranted in large part because of what the recent data shows.