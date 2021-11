CHICAGO — Bryce Johnson had 17 points as Chicago State topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 67-56. Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Brandon Betson had 16 points for Chicago State (2-0). Coreyoun Rushin grabbed eight rebounds and Andrew Lewis had six. Ray’Sean Taylor had 24 points and five steals for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-2). Shaun Doss Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds.