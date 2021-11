NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Sophomore Demarr Langford Jr. scored 16 of his career-high 20 points in the first half and Boston College beat Holy Cross 85-55. Boston College never trailed in building a 7-0 lead, extending it to 17-6 and 49-27 at halftime. Langford finished 6-for-9. Kyrell Luc scored 18 points for Holy Cross.