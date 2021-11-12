Leon Goretzka to miss Germany game after blow to head

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka has been ruled out of the next World Cup qualifying game against Armenia after being struck in the face by an opponent’s foot against Liechtenstein. The Bayern Munich player was challenging for a high ball when Liechtenstein defender Jens Hofer hit him in the face with a raised foot. Hofer immediately apologized and was sent off for the dangerous challenge. Goretzka continued to play for more than 35 minutes until halftime but Germany now says he won’t play against Armenia on Sunday because of “bruising in the head and neck area.”