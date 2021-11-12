Moore, Banchero help No. 9 Duke top Army 82-56 in home debut

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. had a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Army 82-56 in Friday night’s home opener. It marked only the third triple-double of Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons in Durham. The game also marked the return of Duke’s famously rowdy fans for for the first time in a regular-season game in more than 20 months. Freshman Paolo Banchero added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to lead Army.