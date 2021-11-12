No. 14 Alabama pulls away 104-88 over South Dakota State

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 26 points and Jaden Shackelford had 23 to lead No. 14 Alabama to a 104-88 victory over South Dakota State.The Crimson Tide parlayed several second-half flurries into a comfortable win after the Jackrabbits kept it to within one early.They couldn’t keep up with Quinerly, Shackelford & Co. when Alabama was able to turn up the tempo and start making its 3-pointers.Keon Ellis had 15 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Tide, which had five players score in double figures. Noah Freidel led South Dakota State with 23 points.