No. 22 Auburn finds footing in 2nd half in 93-65 victory

By JUSTIN FERGUSON

Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jabari Smith scored 23 points and brought down 10 rebounds and No. 22 Auburn overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 93-65 Friday night. Smith hit 7 of his 12 shots from the field, including 3 3-pointers. K.D. Johnson scored 18 points and Chris Moore added 16 for Auburn, both coming off the bench to spark the turnaround for the Tigers (2-0). Sophomore guard Trey Boston led the Warhawks with 16 points.