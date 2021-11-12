No. 8 Baylor celebrates title, beats Incarnate Word 87-60

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 14 points, LJ Cryer had 13 and No. 8 Baylor paired a celebration of its national championship with an 87-60 victory over Incarnate Word in the Bears’ season opener. Heralded freshman Kendall Brown debuted with 13 points after watching as Mayer, Cryer and other returning players received championship rings during a pregame ceremony. Josh Morgan scored 17 points and RJ Glasper added 16 for the Cardinals (0-2), who opened with a loss at home to Texas State.