Petit Le Mans closes North America’s motorsports season

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — North American motorsports wraps up its competition this weekend in Georgia. The IMSA sports car series holds its Motul Petit Le Mans endurance race at Road Atlanta on Saturday. Five championships will be decided on the 12-turn, 2.5-mile circuit. That includes a down-to-the-wire battle in the top DPi class between Action Express Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing. Already this week Taylor Hagler became the first female champion in the Michelin Pilot Challenge with her Bryan Herta Autosport team.