Pulisic sparks US over Mexico 2-0 in World Cup qualifying

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute and Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th to lift the United States over Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier. After falling to the Mexicans 2-1 in November 2015 at Columbus, Ohio, the U.S. reverted to the traditional “Dos a Cero” scoreline that marked the four previous home qualifying mattchups from 2001-13 — all in Columbus. Still regaining fitness after spraining his left ankle on Sept. 8 at Honduras, the 23-year-old Pulisic entered in the 69th minute.