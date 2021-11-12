Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:39 PM

Shiffrin returns to rigorous training with her back on mend

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin says her mending back is feeling better. The two-time Olympic gold medalist recently went through double training sessions with only a little stiffness in her back. She described it as manageable. Shiffrin is a long way from where she was a few weeks ago when her training was hampered by an ailment that she likened to a muscle spasm or strain. She’s still intent on not sitting out any upcoming World Cup races, starting next weekend with slalom races in Levi, Finland.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content