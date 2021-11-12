WVU beats Pittsburgh, Huggins ties Knight with 902 wins

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins earned career victory No. 903 in the Mountaineers’ 74-59 win over Pittsburgh. Huggins ties Bob Knight for fifth place all-time among Division I coaches. Next up on the list is another Hall of Fame coach, Roy Williams, who retired in April with 903 wins. West Virginia forced 32 turnovers in improving to 2-0 on the season. Both teams shot better than 50% from the floor. Jalen Bridges led the Mountaineers with 18 points and Taz Sherman added 17. John Hugley scored 17 points for Pittsburgh. The Panthers have lost their first two games.