Adebayo scores twice, St. Thomas edges Drake 21-14

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hope Adebayo ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and St. Thomas (Minnesota) edged Drake 21-14. Nick Rice had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Tommies. He carried the ball eight times for 31 yards as St. Thomas ran out the final 5 1/2 minutes after the Bulldogs closed within a touchdown. Hope scored on 2- and 8-yard runs in the second quarter to give the Tommies a 14-0 lead at the half. Brandon Langdok ran for a score and Ian Corwin threw a 6-yard touchdown passes to Caden Meis for Drake