Baffert’s 2-year-old filly Eda wins Desi Arnaz at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Eda lay close early and then ran away late to win the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes by 4 1/4 lengths at Del Mar for trainer Bob Baffert. The Hall of Famer earned his third win in the Arnaz for 2-year-old fillies and his record 145th stakes victory at the seaside track north of San Diego. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Eda ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.53 and paid $2.40, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 1-5 favorite in the field of five. It was Eda’s second straight stakes victory, having won the Anoakia at Santa Anita last month. 

