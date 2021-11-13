Bates, Nolley lead No. 12 Memphis to easy win vs. NC Central

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Emoni Bates scored 15 points and Landers Nolley added 12 to help No. 12 Memphis defeat North Carolina Central 90-51 on Saturday night. Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 10 points each. Duren also had 10 rebounds for the Tigers (2-0), who have won both of their first two games in dominating fashion. Eric Boone had 11 points to lead the Eagles (0-2), who shot 26.2% and were 3 of 25 from 3-point range — missing all 14 of their 15 long-range shots in the second half. N.C. Central committed 26 turnovers.