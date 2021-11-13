Byrd sets records in Morehead State’s win over Stetson

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas and BJ Byrd connected on a go-ahead 4-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left, their fourth scoring play, and Morehead State beat Stetson 36-35. Byrd caught 12 passes for a career-high 223 yards with the four touchdowns setting a school record. He also set the program’s single-season mark for yardage (1,214), catches (85) and TDs (13). It was his FCS-leading eighth 100-plus-yard game, and was just eight shy of setting a record for single-game yards.