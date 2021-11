WICHITA, Kan. — Ricky Council IV had 19 points and eight rebounds as Wichita State beat South Alabama 64-58. Qua Grant had 13 points for Wichita State. Dexter Dennis added eight rebounds and three blocks. Morris Udeze had 12 rebounds. Javon Franklin had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars. Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points.