Josi has 2 goals, 2 assists as Predators beat Coyotes 4-1

JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi had two goals and two assists to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and four of five. Juuse Saros had 22 saves. Eeli Tolvanen had two assists. Jakob Chychrun scored and Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for the struggling Coyotes, who are 1-13-1 this season.