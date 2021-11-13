Kansas snaps losing skid and stuns Texas 57-56 in OT

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jalon Daniel hit Jared Casey on a scrambling pass for a 2-point conversion in overtime and Kansas stunned Texas 57-56 Saturday night to snap their eight-game losing streak this season and a 56-game losing streak in Big 12 road games over the past 13 years. Texas scored first in overtime and Kansas answered with Devin Neal’s 2-yard touchdown run. First-year coach Lance Leipold then immediately decided to go for Kansas’ first Big 12 road win since 2008. Texas started 4-1 under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian, but has now lost five in a row for the first time since 1956.