Levis helps Kentucky jump out early, beat Vanderbilt 34-17

By MARK MCGEE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, Will Levis threw for two scores and Kentucky used a fast start to beat Vanderbilt 34-17 in a Southeastern Conference matchup. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-3) ended a three-game losing streak and have won the last six games against Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6). The Commodores have lost five in a row and 19 consecutive SEC games. Kentucky scored on its first four possessions. Mike Wright took over for Vanderbilt starting quarterback Ken Seals in the second half and threw two touchdown passes.