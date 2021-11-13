Marchand scores twice, Bruins end Devils 3-game win streak

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brad Marchard scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 5-2, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak. Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored as the Bruins ended a three-game losing streak on the road. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy added three assists in helping Swayman win his third straight game. Rookie Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey. Linemate Andreas Johnsson added two assists. Boston, which was coming off a bad loss at home to Edmonton, never trailed.