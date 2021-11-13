Mississippi Valley State battles past Alabama State 44-31

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jakobe Thomas rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns, Jalani Eastman passed for 315 yards with two big-play TDs and Mississippi Valley State erupted for nearly 500 yards of total offense in a 44-31 win over Alabama State. Coming out of a 17-17 halftime tie, Alabama State grabbed a 24-17 lead when Ezra Gray hauled in a 20-yard pass from Ryan Nettles on the opening drive. The Delta Devils answered with an 83-yard scoring pass from Eastman to Jarius Clayton and followed that with a 93-yard scoring toss to Jacory Rankin for a 31-24 lead after three quarters.