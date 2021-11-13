Pelicans beat Grizzlies 112-101 to snap 9-game losing streak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram returned from a seven-game absence to add 19 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-101 on Saturday night to snap a nine-game losing streak. The victory was the first at home this season for the Pelicans, who had lost 12 of their first 13 games playing without Zion Williamson, sidelined with a broken right foot. Herb Jones added 17 points, and Jonas Valanciunas and Devonté Graham each had 15. Valanciunas faced his former team for the first time. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 23, and Ja Morant had 22.