Penguins star Crosby, coach Sullivan exit COVID-19 protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be nearing the end of a COVID-19 outbreak. Captain Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and head coach Mike Sullivan are expected to rejoin the team in Washington after exiting the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3. Sullivan followed them a day later. A total of eight Penguins players have spent time in the protocol since the season began.