Rogers, Mississippi State rally past No. 16 Auburn 43-34

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns, and Mississippi State beat No. 16 Auburn 43-34. Auburn scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter. But Mississippi State rallied, scoring 40 unanswered points behind Rogers’ arm. Rogers completed 44 of 54 passes, connecting with 10 different Bulldogs. Jaden Walley had seven catches for 87 yards, and Jakai Polk finished with 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.