Rutgers on cusp of bowl-eligibility after win at Indiana

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sport Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Isaih Pacheco scored twice and Rutgers forced six turnovers in a 38-3 victory at Indiana that puts the Scarlet Knights within one win of becoming bowl eligible. Rutgers converted the turnovers into 17 points. The Scarlet Knights haven’t played in a bowl game since 2014. The Hoosiers lost their sixth in a row and are 0-7 in Big Ten play. The injury-riddled offense finished with 262 total yards.