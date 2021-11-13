Scheifele scores in OT, Jets beat Kings 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots, Carl Grundstrom and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who snapped a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. Scheifele’s winner was his first goal of the season. DeMelo tied the score 2-2 with the Jets short-handed with 6:24 left in the third period.