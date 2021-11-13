South Africa subdues spirited Scotland to win 30-15

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — South Africa scored 13 points in the first 15 minutes of the second half and then used its dominant forward pack to subdue a spirited Scotland and win their rugby test 30-15. Wing Makazole Mapimpi collected both the Springboks’ tries to help the world champion to a second win in two games on its end-of-year tour to Britain. Scotland captain Stuart Hogg also crossed for two tries at Murrayfield to first put the Scots ahead 10-8 at halftime. Hogg’s second then closed the gap to 21-15 midway through the second half. But Scotland couldn’t hold its own against the Springboks pack in the last 20 minutes.