Southeastern Louisiana rolls past Northwestern State, 56-28

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth in the first half and Southeastern Louisiana cruised to a 56-28 win over Northwestern State. Kelly threw 39 yards to Anthony Spurlock on the Lions’ opening drive, then punched it in from the 1 to make it 14-0 after one quarter, threw 38 yards to Gage Larvadain and hit Spurlock again from 9 yards out with four seconds left in the half for a 35-7 halftime lead.