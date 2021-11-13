UT Martin wins 9th straight, runs over Tennessee Tech 42-3

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keon Howard threw two touchdown passes and Zak Wallace ran for two scores as UT Martin built a big first half lead and cruised past Tennessee Tech 42-3. UT Martin (9-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, has the second longest active winning streak in the FCS and has won a program-best nine straight games. Peyton Logan ran for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Skyhawks, who have won nine in a row against Tennessee Tech (3-7, 1-4). Hayden Olsen kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Golden Eagles.