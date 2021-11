VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw three scores and eighth-ranked FCS Villanova beat Stony Brook 33-14 on Saturday to stay atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings. Villanova (6-1) handed No. 2 James Madison (6-1) its lone loss of the season with a 28-27 win against the host Dukes earlier this year. James Madison kept pace with Villanova beating No. 25 William & Mary 32-22.