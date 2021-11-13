Weber St. smokes Southern Utah 62-0 in its Big Sky farewell

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Weber State sent Southern Utah out of the Big Sky Conference with a 62-0 loss. The 62 points is tied for the ninth most in a game in Weber State history. It was the final Big Sky game between the two in-state rivals and it ended with the first shutout by Weber State against a Big Sky team since 2007. The Thunderbirds are moving up to FBS level and will be members of the Western Athletic Conference starting the 2022-23 season. Bronson Barron completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 225 yards and three scores for Weber State. Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller was intercepted three times.